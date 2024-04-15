Infographic | A look at Israel and Iran's current military capacity

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday, an attack that triggered a major escalation between the regional archenemies, with the US backing Israel.

Iran's state news agency cited a source saying its military had also launched a first wave of ballistic missiles against Israel.

Iran had vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Guards officers including two senior commanders and said its strike was a punishment for "Israeli crimes". Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the consulate attack.

US President Joe Biden, who on Friday had warned Iran against attacking Israel after saying such a scenario appeared imminent, has pledged to stand with Israel against Iran.

US and British warplanes were involved in shooting down some Israel-bound drones over the Iraq-Syria border area, Channel 12 reported.

In this context, let us look at the military strength of the two countries: