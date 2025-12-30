<p>Iran on Tuesday designated the Royal Canadian Navy as a terrorist organisation, a move Tehran described as retaliatory after Canada blacklisted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) last year.</p><p>In a statement, Iran’s foreign ministry said the decision was taken “within the framework of reciprocity”, arguing that Ottawa’s 2024 move to classify the IRGC as a terrorist entity violated fundamental principles of international law. The ministry did not spell out what practical consequences, if any, the designation would have for the Canadian naval force.</p><p>Canada formally added the IRGC to its list of terrorist organisations on June 19, 2024. The decision effectively bars members of the Guards from entering Canada and makes it illegal for Canadians to have dealings with the organisation or its individual members. It also allows Canadian authorities to seize any assets linked to the IRGC or its personnel held within the country.</p><p>Ottawa has long accused the IRGC—an influential military and ideological arm of the Iranian state—of systematic human rights abuses at home and of destabilising activities abroad. Canadian officials have said the force has consistently undermined the international rules-based order.</p>.Russia urges restraint after Trump warns Iran of possible strike.<p>One of the key factors behind Canada’s designation was the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 shortly after take-off from Tehran in January 2020. All 176 people on board were killed, including 85 Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Iranian authorities later acknowledged that the aircraft had been shot down by IRGC air defences, though they said the plane was mistakenly identified as a hostile target.</p><p>Canada severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012, describing Tehran at the time as a major threat to global security.</p><p>The IRGC has already been designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States, which took that step in April 2019. Australia followed suit last month, accusing the Guards of involvement in attacks on Australian soil.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>