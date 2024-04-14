JOIN US
Homeworld

Iran-Israel tensions: Lufthansa suspends flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil and Tel Aviv

Last Updated 14 April 2024, 16:12 IST

German airline group Lufthansa said on Sunday it was suspending flights to Amman, Erbil and Tel Aviv until Tuesday and flights to Beirut and Tehran until the Thursday at least following the latest violence in the Middle East.

The group, which includes the German flagship carrier as well as Swiss and Austrian airlines, said in a statement that it was continuously evaluating the security situation in the Middle East and in close contact with authorities.

The company had already said on Friday it was suspending flights to and from Tehran until April 18 and would not use Iranian airspace during that time.

(Published 14 April 2024, 16:12 IST)
World newsIranIsraelLufthansa

