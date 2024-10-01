Air raid sirens sound across Israel as Iran launches salvo of ballistic missiles

Iran has vowed to retaliate following attacks that killed the top leadership of its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.

The firing of missiles came after Israel said its troops had launched ground raids into Lebanon, though it described the forays as limited. The Israeli campaign in Lebanon is the biggest escalation of regional warfare since fighting erupted in Gaza a year ago.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden said the United States was prepared to help Israel defend itself from Iranian missile attacks.

"We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks, and protect American personnel in the region," Biden said on X about a meeting held with Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House national security team earlier in the day.

The Iranian missile launches came after Israeli ground troops launched raids into Lebanon and its warplanes bombed from the skies.