Iran reduces sentence of jailed journalists after clearing them of collaborating with US

<p>Dubai: An Iranian court cleared two jailed journalists of collaborating with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>, and reduced their sentences over reports about a woman's death that had helped trigger protests in 2022, Iran's worst domestic unrest for decades.</p><p>Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, sentenced a year ago to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively, had their terms reduced to five years, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir told a news conference on Sunday.</p><p>"They were acquitted of the charge of collaboration with the US in the appeal court," Jahangir said.</p><p>The two journalists were jailed for their coverage of the death in custody of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while she was being held by the morality police over accusations she breached Iran's Islamic dress code laws.</p><p>Her death sparked nationwide protests in late 2022 and 2023 that grew into Iran's biggest domestic unrest since the 1979 revolution that brought Iran's clerical rulers to power.</p>