Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iran reduces sentence of jailed journalists after clearing them of collaborating with US

Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, sentenced a year ago to 13 and 12 years in prison respectively, had their terms reduced to five years.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 10:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 10:36 IST
World newsUnited StatesUSIranUS newsJournalists

Follow us on :

Follow Us