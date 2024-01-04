Iran vows revenge after biggest attack since 1979 revolution

In a statement, Iran's powerful Guards described Wednesday's attack as a cowardly act "aimed at creating insecurity and seeking revenge against the nation's deep love and devotion to the Islamic Republic".

The powerful Guards also said the attack "strengthens the resolve to decisively and justly punish the perpetrators.”

The Guards commander in the southeastern city of Kerman denied state media reports of a shooting in Kerman on Thursday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the "heinous and inhumane crime", and Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, vowed revenge for the twin bombings.

Iran's Red Crescent rescuers tended to wounded people at the ceremony, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Soleimani's killing. Some Iranian news agencies said the number of wounded was much higher.

Earlier attacks

Tehran often accuses its arch enemies, Israel and the United States, of backing anti-Iran militant groups.

In 2022, the Sunni Muslim militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Shi'ite shrine in Iran which killed 15 people.

Earlier attacks claimed by the group include twin bombings in 2017 which targeted Iran's parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Baluchi militants and ethnic Arab separatists have also staged attacks in Iran.

The US assassination of Soleimani in a Jan. 3, 2020, drone attack at Baghdad airport, and Tehran's retaliation - by attacking two Iraqi military bases that house US troops - brought the United States and Iran close to full-blown conflict.