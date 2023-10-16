Home
Homeworld

Iranian FM says US will suffer 'significant damages' if Gaza war expands

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to "demolish Hamas" as his military prepared to move into the Gaza Strip in search of Islamist militants whose deadly rampage through Israeli border towns shocked the world.
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 19:25 IST

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the United States will suffer "significant damages" if the Gaza war spirals into a bigger conflict, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

"We have conveyed our message to the Zionist regime through its allies that if they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer," Iranian state media cited Amirabdollahian as telling the network.

"If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America."

(Published 15 October 2023, 19:25 IST)
