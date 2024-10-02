Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iranian president says Israel must cease 'crimes' or face reaction

He was speaking a day after Iran fired waves of ballistic missiles at Israel, and Israel stepped up its war with Tehran's proxy Hezbollah by sending troops over the border into Lebanon.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 11:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 11:39 IST
World newsIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us