Iranian president says Israel must cease 'crimes' or face reaction

<p>Dubai: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that Israel would face a harsh reaction if it did not stop what he called "its crimes".</p><p>He was speaking a day after Iran fired waves of ballistic missiles at Israel, and Israel stepped up its war with Tehran's proxy Hezbollah by sending troops over the border into Lebanon.</p><p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would strike back at Iran following the missile attack.</p>.<p><strong>Follow our Live coverage of Israel conflict <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/israel-lebanon-tensions-gaza-palestine-hezbollah-hamas-war-live-updates-middle-east-world-news-beirut-3210795">here</a></strong></p><p>"If the Zionist regime (Israel) does not stop its crimes, it will face harsher reactions," Iran's Pezeshkian said as he left for a scheduled trip to Qatar, state media reported.</p><p>Pezeshkian told state television that the first goal in Doha was to discuss bilateral ties and sign agreements with the Qatari government. He will also attend a summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue.</p><p>"The second goal is to discuss how Asian countries can prevent Israeli crimes in the region...and prevent enemies from causing uproar in the Middle East," Pezeshkian said.</p>