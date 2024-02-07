Iraq hosts both US and Iranian-backed forces and it’s getting tense

For years, Iraq has managed to pull off an unlikely balancing act, allowing armed forces tied to both the United States and Iran, an American nemesis, to operate on its soil.

Now things are getting shaky.

When Washington, Tehran and Baghdad all wanted the same thing — the defeat of the Islamic State terrorist group — the relationships were fairly tenable, but in recent months, as the war in the Gaza Strip sends ripples across the region, American and Iranian-backed forces have clashed repeatedly. A US strike on one of those militias last week killed 16 Iraqis, and Iraq is saying it has had enough.