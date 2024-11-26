Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Russia emphasise importance of stable oil markets

<p>Dubai: Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Russia agree on the importance of maintaining stable oil markets and fair prices, Iraq's Prime Minister Office said on Tuesday.</p><p>The remarks followed a meeting in Baghdad between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abulaziz bin Salman, and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.</p><p>They discussed "the conditions of global energy markets and matters related to the production of crude oil, its flow to markets, and meeting demand," the Prime Minister's office said.</p>.Global oil market to calm on more oil production, says Minister Puri.<p>"The importance of maintaining stability, balance, and fair prices was emphasised, while stressing the vital role played by the OPEC+ group in this regard," the office added.</p><p>OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) led by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia, is set to hold its next oil policy meeting online Dec. 1 where it will weigh a possible further delay to plans to raise output, two OPEC+ sources said on Monday.</p><p>OPEC+ might again delay its planned output increases due to weak global demand, OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week.</p>