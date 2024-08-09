Iraqi teen detained in Vienna after Taylor Swift attack plot foiled

Berlin: Authorities in Austria have detained a third suspect in Vienna connected to an alleged plot to strike a Taylor Swift concert in the Austrian capital, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The 18-year-old Iraqi national is said to have come from the same circle as the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, according to the ministry.

More suspects will be questioned and properties searched as investigators continue to look into the plot, the ministry added.

The main suspect, who had vowed loyalty to Islamic State (IS), was planning a lethal assault among the estimated 20,000 "Swiftie" fans set to gather outside Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium.

The US popstar had planned concerts in Vienna on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. All three were cancelled late Wednesday over security concerns.

Two other Austrian youths aged 17 and 15 were detained on Wednesday over the alleged plot.