Is Singapore getting ready to eat crispy crickets on sushi rolls?

Singapore: From glutinous rice balls crowned with juicy silkworms to crispy crickets sitting on sushi rolls, diners in Singapore may soon get to feast on creepy crawlies in dining establishments, as the city-state may allow the sale of certain insects for consumption purpose, a media report said on Wednesday.

Singapore could be allowing the sale of certain insects as food as early as next month, Channel News Asia reported, quoting restaurants and potential farms who have been informed of the latest development.

The approvals for the sale of insects for human consumption have been delayed for more than a year.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) first conducted a public consultation on the regulation of insects and insect products in end-2022. In April last year, the agency said that 16 species of insects, such as crickets, silkworms and grasshoppers, would receive the green light for consumption in the second half of 2023.

Earlier this year, the SFA said it is finalising the implementation details and aims to introduce a regulatory framework in the first half of this year.