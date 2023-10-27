Israel-Hamas War Live: UN committee voices concern about rising Israeli hate speech against Palestinians

Qatar has made “significant progress" on hostage negotiations with Hamas but still some issues remain to be sorted out, even as 27 leaders of European Union called for "humanitarian pauses for aid suppliesn to flow", which was short of calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, reports said.
Hamas said late Friday it had fired "salvos" of rockets at Israel after intense Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territory, reported AFP.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday that the world has reached a "perilous moment" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
A UN committee on racism voiced concern on Friday about a "sharp increase in racist hate speech and dehumanisation" directed at Palestinians by Israelis, including senior officials, since the October 7 Hamas attacks.
Israeli security forces restricted young Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for prayers on Friday and deployed in strength across the Old City and beyond to quell any unrest spilling over from the conflict in Gaza.
The Israeli military accused the Islamist movement Hamas on Friday of using the main hospital in Gaza as a shield for its tunnels and operational centres.
Berlin's Jewish community set up 220 chairs that symbolically represent hostages taken by Hamas and missing people waiting to come home, following a deadly infiltration of Israel by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, during a solidarity demonstration in front of the Jewish Parish Hall, in Berlin, Germany, October 27, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Israeli paramedics wheel people away from the site where a rocket hit a residential apartment building after being fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 27, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Antisemitic and Islamaphobic incidents have almost doubled in just over a week in London, police data showed on Friday, in the wake of the attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel nearly three weeks ago and subsequent bombardment by Israel of Gaza.
Qatar told the U.S. it was open to reconsidering the presence of Hamas in Qatar once a crisis is resolved to secure the release of scores of hostages taken to Gaza by the Palestinian militant group, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.