JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel-Hamas War Live: UN committee voices concern about rising Israeli hate speech against Palestinians

Overnight pounding of Gaza continued, killing dozens, as the Palestinian death toll crossed the 7,000 mark. Waterlines and roads were destroyed during an Israeli raid into West Bank's Jenin resulting in two deaths. US forces in their F-16 Fighting Falcons targeted two Iran-backed facilities in Eastern Syria while also deploying 900 additional troops in the Middle East. Track all the latest developments from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict with DH.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 17:24 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:4727 Oct 2023

A missile from 'Israel-Hamas War' struck coastal town of Taba, Egypt; six injured

02:5727 Oct 2023

US forces strike two facilities of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran in Eastern Syria

05:5127 Oct 2023

Israel ground forces and jets raided central Gaza, reports AFP

07:0727 Oct 2023

UNRWA says 6,29,000 Palestinians are sheltered at 150 camps; call for urgent need of fuel to continue operations

17:1027 Oct 2023

Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'

Qatar has made “significant progress" on hostage negotiations with Hamas but still some issues remain to be sorted out, even as 27 leaders of European Union called for "humanitarian pauses for aid suppliesn to flow", which was short of calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, reports said.

17:0927 Oct 2023

Hamas says fired 'salvos' of rockets at Israel

Hamas said late Friday it had fired "salvos" of rockets at Israel after intense Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territory, reported AFP.

16:1227 Oct 2023

US says 'perilous moment' reached in Israel-Hamas war

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday that the world has reached a "perilous moment" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

16:1227 Oct 2023

UN committee voices concern about rising Israeli hate speech against Palestinians

A UN committee on racism voiced concern on Friday about a "sharp increase in racist hate speech and dehumanisation" directed at Palestinians by Israelis, including senior officials, since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

16:1127 Oct 2023

Prayers, protests and clashes in Jerusalem and West Bank as Gaza war rages

Israeli security forces restricted young Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for prayers on Friday and deployed in strength across the Old City and beyond to quell any unrest spilling over from the conflict in Gaza.

15:3627 Oct 2023

Israeli military says Hamas hiding tunnels, operations centres in Gaza hospital

The Israeli military accused the Islamist movement Hamas on Friday of using the main hospital in Gaza as a shield for its tunnels and operational centres.

15:2027 Oct 2023

Berlin's Jewish community hosts show of support for hostages abducted by Hamas

[object Object]

Berlin's Jewish community set up 220 chairs that symbolically represent hostages taken by Hamas and missing people waiting to come home, following a deadly infiltration of Israel by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, during a solidarity demonstration in front of the Jewish Parish Hall, in Berlin, Germany, October 27, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

14:3427 Oct 2023

Residential Tel Aviv apartment block hit by rocket that was fired from Gaza Strip

[object Object]

Israeli paramedics wheel people away from the site where a rocket hit a residential apartment building after being fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 27, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

14:3227 Oct 2023

London hate crimes rise again in wake of Middle East conflict

Antisemitic and Islamaphobic incidents have almost doubled in just over a week in London, police data showed on Friday, in the wake of the attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel nearly three weeks ago and subsequent bombardment by Israel of Gaza.

14:3227 Oct 2023

Qatar open to reconsidering Hamas presence in Qatar, US official says

Qatar told the U.S. it was open to reconsidering the presence of Hamas in Qatar once a crisis is resolved to secure the release of scores of hostages taken to Gaza by the Palestinian militant group, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

(Published 27 October 2023, 02:41 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on