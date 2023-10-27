Israel-Hamas War Live: UN committee voices concern about rising Israeli hate speech against Palestinians

Overnight pounding of Gaza continued, killing dozens, as the Palestinian death toll crossed the 7,000 mark. Waterlines and roads were destroyed during an Israeli raid into West Bank's Jenin resulting in two deaths. US forces in their F-16 Fighting Falcons targeted two Iran-backed facilities in Eastern Syria while also deploying 900 additional troops in the Middle East. Track all the latest developments from the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict with DH.