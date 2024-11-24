Israel denounces murder of citizen in UAE, after body found

<p>Jerusalem: An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israeli</a> man who went missing in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">United Arab Emirates</a> has been found murdered, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Sunday, denouncing his death as a "heinous antisemitic terrorist act".</p><p>Zvi Kogan, a rabbi who worked in the UAE for an Orthodox Jewish group called Chabad, vanished on Thursday.</p><p>"The state of Israel will use all means at its disposal to bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice," the prime minister's statement said.</p>.Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel, says Hamas.<p>The UAE foreign ministry did not immediately comment on news the body of Kogan, who also held joint Moldovan nationality, had been discovered.</p><p>Chabad seeks to build links with non-affiliated and secular Jews or other sects of Judaism. The group's branch in the UAE supports thousands of Jewish visitors and residents, according to its website.</p><p>Israeli authorities reissued their recommendation against all non-essential travel to the UAE and said visitors currently there should minimize movement and remain in secure areas.</p>