Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel denounces murder of citizen in UAE, after body found

Zvi Kogan, a rabbi who worked in the UAE for an Orthodox Jewish group called Chabad, vanished on Thursday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 08:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 08:49 IST
World newsIsraelUAE

Follow us on :

Follow Us