Israel-Hamas conflict may pose hurdles to India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor timelines: GTRI

Although Saudi Arabia and Israel have historically maintained no formal diplomatic ties, recent years have witnessed signs of a thaw, with negotiations underway for normalisation, GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding that the war may derail any progress made.

"The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may disrupt the project's timelines and outcomes, marking a pivotal juncture in the development of this ambitious economic corridor. While the war's direct impact remains regional, the geopolitical consequences reverberate far beyond, with potential consequences for the proposed corridor," he added.

IMEEC, a proposed economic corridor, aims to boost economic development by fostering connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Persian Gulf, and Europe.