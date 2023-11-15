Israel-Hamas War Live: Hamas says it holds Israel, Biden responsible for Al Shifa hospital raid

Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday it "holds the occupation (Israel) and President Biden fully responsible for (the) occupation army's raid of Al Shifa medical complex".

Hamas said a US intelligence statement on Tuesday that the US supported Israel's conclusion that the militants had operations at Al Shifa "was a green light" for the raid.

"The White House and the Pentagon's adoption of the false (Israeli) narrative, claiming that the resistance is using Al Shifa medical complex for military purposes, was a green light for the occupation to commit more massacres against civilians," Hamas said.

There was no immediate US comment on the raid.