News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live: Will send Congress 'urgent budget request' to support Israel and Ukraine, says Biden

Good morning, reader! As the Israel-Hamas conflict looks far from dying down, US intelligence agencies, in a bizarre move, have given a lower death toll for the Gaza hospital attack. Catch this, and all the latest update from the warzone only with DH!
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 02:36 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
01:3720 Oct 2023

US intelligence agencies give lower estimate for Gaza hospital death toll

01:3720 Oct 2023

US warship in Red Sea intercepts 3 missiles fired from Yemen, possibly at Israel, Times of Israel reports

01:3720 Oct 2023

European Parliament calls for Hamas to be ‘eliminated,’ urges release of hostages, reports Times of Israel

01:3720 Oct 2023

US intelligence agencies give lower estimate for Gaza hospital death toll

Washington: American intelligence agencies have assessed that a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital on Tuesday killed 100 to 300 people, a more conservative estimate than that given by Palestinian officials, and that the hospital suffered light damage.
Read more

01:3720 Oct 2023

US warship in Red Sea intercepts 3 missiles fired from Yemen, possibly at Israel, Times of Israel reports

01:3720 Oct 2023

European Parliament calls for Hamas to be ‘eliminated,’ urges release of hostages, reports Times of Israel

01:3720 Oct 2023

Biden: "American leadership holds the world together. American alliances keep us safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with. To put all that at risk if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel, is just not worth it.", reports Jerusalem Times

(Published 20 October 2023, 02:35 IST)
World newsUnited StatesJoe BidenSyriaIsraelPalestineYemenIsrael-Palestine ConflictLebanonHamasGazaMiddle East

Follow us on

Follow