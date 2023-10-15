Home
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Gaza Live Updates: 4th flight carrying Indian nationals departs from Israel

Track the latest updates of Israel's offensive against Hamas in Gaza with DH!
Last Updated 15 October 2023, 02:36 IST

02:3315 Oct 2023

Hamas has attempted to block Palestinians from evacuating the northern Gaza Strip, placing roadblocks on evacuation routes designated by the Israel Defense Forces, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Saturday.

02:2115 Oct 2023

4th flight carrying Indian nationals departs from Israel

02:2115 Oct 2023

Biden holds calls with Israel's Netanyahu, Palestine's Abbas

02:3315 Oct 2023

Third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel arrives in Delhi

02:2115 Oct 2023

(Published 15 October 2023, 02:33 IST)
