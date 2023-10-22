Israel-Hamas War Updates: Explosion rocks Al-Ansari Mosque within Jenin Refugee Camp in occupied West Bank

On Saturday night, Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defense, announced that a THAAD battery and two more Patriot battalions would be deployed to locations around the Middle East. He said the move was in response to the recent threats from Iran and its proxies, and to help protect Israel. He also said that an additional number of US troops would be on "preparation to deploy orders" as part of his contingency planning.
Al Jazeera Reports
New announcement from DoD/SecDef tonight.
Speaking to reporters in response to a question about a possible ground invasion into Gaza, Israeli Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said on Saturday: “We will deepen our attacks to minimise the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks from today.”
Israeli authorities say they targeted and killed members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were in a tunnel near a mosque in Jenin, the West Bank, and were planning to carry out an 'imminent attack'.
The United Nations is hoping a second convoy of trucks will be sent into Gaza on Sunday under a light inspection system that will allow relief deliveries to scale up into next week, its humanitarian chief said.