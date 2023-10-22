JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Explosion rocks Al-Ansari Mosque within Jenin Refugee Camp in occupied West Bank

Track all the latest updates of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict here.
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 03:39 IST

Highlights
03:1122 Oct 2023

Israel to step up strikes on Gaza from today to create 'best conditions' before ground offensive

02:4322 Oct 2023

Explosion rocks Al-Ansari Mosque within Jenin Refugee Camp in occupied West Bank

24:2922 Oct 2023

20 aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt as Rafah crossing opens; WHO says 'needs are far higher'

03:3122 Oct 2023

US deploying additional air defence systems to Middle East in response to escalations

On Saturday night, Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defense, announced that a THAAD battery and two more Patriot battalions would be deployed to locations around the Middle East. He said the move was in response to the recent threats from Iran and its proxies, and to help protect Israel. He also said that an additional number of US troops would be on "preparation to deploy orders" as part of his contingency planning.

Al Jazeera Reports

New announcement from DoD/SecDef tonight.

03:1922 Oct 2023

Large-scale air attacks launched on Gaza overnight

03:1122 Oct 2023

Israel to step up strikes on Gaza from today to create 'best conditions' before ground offensive

Speaking to reporters in response to a question about a possible ground invasion into Gaza, Israeli Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said on Saturday: “We will deepen our attacks to minimise the dangers to our forces in the next stages of the war. We are going to increase the attacks from today.”

02:4322 Oct 2023

Explosion rocks Al-Ansari Mosque within Jenin Refugee Camp in occupied West Bank

Israeli authorities say they targeted and killed members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were in a tunnel near a mosque in Jenin, the West Bank, and were planning to carry out an 'imminent attack'.

24:2922 Oct 2023

Demonstrators protest outside the Israeli Defense Ministry headquarters to bring the hostages home

24:2922 Oct 2023

UN aid chief says second aid convoy for Gaza could lead to sustained relief

The United Nations is hoping a second convoy of trucks will be sent into Gaza on Sunday under a light inspection system that will allow relief deliveries to scale up into next week, its humanitarian chief said.

24:2922 Oct 2023

20 aid trucks enter Gaza from Egypt as Rafah crossing opens; WHO says 'needs are far higher'

(Published 22 October 2023, 02:44 IST)
