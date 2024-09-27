Israel-Hezbollah tensions Live: Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 25 since early on Friday

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had targeted Israel's cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon with a ballistic missile and a drone in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile that was fired from Yemen after sirens and explosions were heard early in the day.

The Houthi's military spokesperson said their operations won't halt in the coming days until Israel's offensives in Gaza and Lebanon stop.

"We will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy in victory for the blood of our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon," Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 600 people in Lebanon since Monday, with the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah at its most intense in more than 18 years. (Reuters)