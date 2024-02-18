Israel incensed after Brazil's Lula likens Gaza war to Holocaust

"This is a trivialisation of the Holocaust and an attempt to attack the Jewish people and the right of Israel to self-defence. Drawing comparisons between Israel and the Nazis and Hitler is to cross a red line," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Brazil's presidential palace and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, the Brazilian Israelite Confederation said Lula's remarks were a "perverse distortion of reality" and "offend the memory of Holocaust victims and their descendants" and accused his government of an "extreme and unbalanced" stance on the conflict.

Earlier on Sunday, Lula also condemned the suspension of humanitarian aid to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), urging an investigation into errors without cutting off funding to help those affected by what he called a "genocide."

"It's not a war between soldiers and soldiers, it's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children," he said.

UNRWA is facing a financial strain following Israel's assertion that 12 out of its 13,000 staff members in Gaza were implicated in Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel.