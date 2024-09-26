Israel military chief hints at Lebanon ground assault, Australia tells citizens to leave

Sydney: Australia has urged an estimated 15,000 of its citizens living in Lebanon to leave, flagging a risk Beirut airport may close and the difficulty of evacuating large numbers if the situation worsens.

Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday and at least 72 people were killed, and Israel's military chief said a ground assault was possible. Britain is moving troops to Cyprus, joining two Royal Navy ships already there, to be in a position to help evacuate nationals trapped in Lebanon.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government had made contingency plans that could include evacuations by water, but declined to give details.

"We're looking at every option, but there's obviously national security issues," he said in a Sky News interview.