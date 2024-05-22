Home
Israel recalls ambassadors to Ireland, Norway over decision to recognise Palestine's statehood

'Israel will not be silent,' Katz said. 'We are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens and the removal of Hamas and the return of the hostages.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 08:38 IST
Jerusalem: The Israeli foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had ordered an immediate recall of its ambassadors to Ireland and Norway in response to those nations' decisions to recognise a Palestinian state.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision to recognise a Palestinian state undermined Israel's right to self-defence and efforts to return the 128 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

"Israel will not be silent," Katz said. "We are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens and the removal of Hamas and the return of the hostages."

"There are no more righteous goals than these," Katz said.

Published 22 May 2024, 08:38 IST
