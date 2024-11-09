Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel rejects 'biased' warning of famine in Gaza

"Unfortunately, the researchers continue to rely on partial, biased data and superficial sources with vested interests," the military said in a statement.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 14:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 14:58 IST
World newsIsraelGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us