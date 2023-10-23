Israel strikes two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon, says military

Israeli aircraft struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon early on Monday, which were planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel, its military said, as fighting flared across the two countries' shared border.

Lebanon's state-run news agency NNA reported an Israeli air strike on the southern outskirts of Aitaroun, in southern Lebanon. It did not provide details.

The military said one cell was adjacent to the Israeli town of Mattat, around 13 kilometres (8 miles) southwest of Aitaroun. It said the other was further north in the disputed Shebaa Farms area. The military said it struck both cells before they fired.