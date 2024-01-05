Israel to launch more targeted assault on Hamas as shelling pounds Gaza refugee camps

Cairo/Gaza/Jerusalem: Israel announced a more targeted approach in hunting down Hamas fighters and their leaders as its aerial assault pounded the Gaza Strip, forcing some displaced families to flee for safety riding donkey carts loaded with belongings and children.

Israeli shelling of Gaza on Thursday killed more than 20 Palestinians, including 16 in Khan Younis city in a southern coastal area packed with people who had fled from other parts of the enclave, Gaza health officials said.

Among the dead were nine children, they said. Separately, five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car in Al-Nusseirat refugee camp, health officials told Reuters.

Gaza residents said Israeli planes and tanks had also bombarded two other refugee camps, prompting many to head south.

People poured out of Al-Bureij, Al-Maghazi and Al-Nusseirat refugee camps on Thursday following attacks, with some families riding on donkey carts loaded with mattresses, luggage and children. Rain has turned earth to mud, adding to the misery.

With nightfall on Thursday, resident of central Gaza Strip said Israeli planes and tanks intensified their shelling toward the eastern directions of the camps of Al-Maghazi and Al-Nusseirat.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday outlined a new stage of Israel's war in Gaza: a more targeted approach in the north and further pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south while Israel seeks to free remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Under international pressure to shift to less intense combat operations and in the face of economic challenges, Israel has been drawing down its forces in Gaza to allow thousands of reservists to return to their jobs.