Israel urges Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of impending operation

Jerusalem: Israel's military on Saturday reissued a call for Palestinians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip ahead of an impending Israeli operation.

Israel, which says Hamas has placed its weapons and forces among civilians, has been telling Gaza's residents to move south for their own safety.

"This is an urgent military advisory," said spokesman Daniel Hagari on social media platform X. "For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south."