Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills UN worker, his family

A United Nations aid worker and his family were killed Friday near Gaza City, the same day that aid agencies sharply criticized the UN Security Council for passing a resolution that did not call for a full cease-fire in the besieged enclave.

An Israeli airstrike killed Issam al-Mughrabi, who had worked at the UN Development Program for 30 years, his wife and his five children, Achim Steiner, an administrator at the agency, said in a statement.

“The loss of Issam and his family has deeply affected us all,” he said. “The UN and civilians in Gaza are not a target.”

Steiner said members of his extended family may have been killed also, but that could not be confirmed.

The Israeli military did not comment on the report.

The strike that killed al-Mughrabi underscored the scope of Israel’s continuing bombardment of Gaza’s densely populated areas with heavy munitions, which UN officials have said is not only taking lives but making it nearly impossible to distribute aid.