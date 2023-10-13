Home
world

Israeli embassy staffer stabbed in Beijing amid war with Hamas

Israel today indicated it was possibly preparing for an invasion of Gaza.
Last Updated 13 October 2023, 08:21 IST

An Israeli embassy staffer was stabbed in Beijing, on Friday, amid the nation's ongoing counteroffensive that comes on the tail of an unprecendented attack launched by Hamas, the militant group, The Spectator Index reported.

The news comes after Israel today indicated it was possibly preparing for an invasion of Gaza.

China has found itself in a tricky situation since the flare-up between Israel and Hamas, given that Beijing has historically supported the Palestinian cause due to its alignment with Maoism as well as liberation movements between the 1960s and 1970s.

In India, police in New Delhi have taken precautions to ensure Jewish places of worship are secure as tensions simmer.

(Published 13 October 2023, 08:21 IST)
