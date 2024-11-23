Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel, says Hamas

Israel has been accusing Hamas of using hospitals and civilians as human shields,
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 16:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 16:10 IST
IsraelHamasWorldGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us