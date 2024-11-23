Israeli female hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel, says Hamas

<p>A spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing said on Saturday that a female Israeli hostage had been killed in an area of northern Gaza that had been struck by Israeli forces.</p><p>Israel has been accusing Hamas of using hospitals and civilians as human shields, and has made public videos and photos to support that claim. </p>.Israeli strikes kill scores in Gaza with many trapped beneath the rubble\n.<p>Hamas rejects the allegations and says it does not use the civilian population or facilities for military purposes.</p>