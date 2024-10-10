Home
world

Israeli forces fired tank shell at UN peacekeeper position in Lebanon

Two peacekeepers with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force were injured, but not seriously, after the watchtower at the force's main base in Naqoura was fired upon.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 13:29 IST

There were no casualties in the other two incidents - one on Wednesday and the other on Thursday. In both cases, UNIFIL positions came under Israeli small arms fire, the source said.

Published 10 October 2024, 13:29 IST
World newsLebanon

