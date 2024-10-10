Israeli forces fired tank shell at UN peacekeeper position in Lebanon

<p>Beirut: Israeli forces fired a tank shell at a watchtower used by UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon on Wednesday, one of three cases in the last 24 hours of the peacekeeping force's positions coming under Israeli fire, a UN source told Reuters.</p><p>Two peacekeepers with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force were injured, but not seriously, after the watchtower at the force's main base in Naqoura was fired upon, the source said.</p>.US calls out Israel at UN for 'catastrophic conditions' in Gaza.<p>There were no casualties in the other two incidents - one on Wednesday and the other on Thursday. In both cases, UNIFIL positions came under Israeli small arms fire, the source said. </p>