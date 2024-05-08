Home
Israeli military appears to play down US arms shipment hold-up

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described coordination between Israel and the United States as reaching 'a scope without precedent, I think, in history'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 09:10 IST
Jerusalem: The Israeli military appeared on Wednesday to play down an arms shipment hold-up by a US administration troubled at this week's operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, saying the allies resolve any disagreements "behind closed doors".

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper as the Gaza war entered its eighth month, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described coordination between Israel and the United States as reaching "a scope without precedent, I think, in history".

