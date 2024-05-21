Israeli plot, space laser beam, Khamenei's succession plan: Bizarre theories surface after Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash

A Jewish geopolitical analyst Benjamin Rubin Stein in a post on X wrote, "We cannot rule out Zionist sabotage, a full investigation will reveal the truth."

According to a report by The Telegraph, the first hints of foul play in the crash were hinted by an expert on Iranian State Television, following which a series of conspiracy theories have been making rounds on social media.

According to the publication, Foad Izadi who is an educator and expert said on the Iranian State Television, "When a helicopter faces an accident, it might be caused by a technical issue or maybe weather conditions – but there are other scenarios."

Foad indicated possible involvement of Israel and said, "We have an issue in the republic of Azerbaijan and that is the presence of the Zionists and Mossad in that region. It will be investigated. We have respect for our neighbours, but we should not get targeted from their territories."

Pilot of chopper compromised

Netizens said that pilot of the chopper was compromised, while some pointed out that how come out of the three helicopters, two escaped and only the one ferrying the Iranian President met an ill-fate.

Although Iran hasn't stated the reason of the crash but told the state media that heavy rain and fog led to the hard landing of the helicopter.

The Iranian authorities have not yet called the chopper crash incident an assassination.

Some criticised the United States for the crash of the helicopter, citing the American sanctions on aviation parts as Iran still counts on outworn American choppers.

According to another report by The Telegraph, Former Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed said, "One of the culprits behind yesterday’s tragedy is the United States, because of its sanctions that bar Iran from procuring essential aviation parts."

Zarif added, "These will be recorded in the list of US crimes against the Iranian people."