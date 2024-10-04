Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli PM Netanyahu's old video goes viral with false claim after Iran's recent attack on Israel

A social media user shared the video claiming that Netanyahu was running towards a bunker to escape the Iranian missile attack.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 16:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 16:41 IST
World newsIranIsraelBenjamin Netanyahu

Follow us on :

Follow Us