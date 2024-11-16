Israeli strike kills 10 at Gaza school sheltering displaced families

The launches show the ability of Palestinian militant groups to fire rockets into Israel despite more than 13 months of an aerial and ground offensive that turned vast land in the enclave into wasteland and displaced most of the 2.3 million population.

Palestinian health officials said at least 30 people have been killed by Israeli military strikes across the enclave on Saturday.

The Gaza health ministry said 43,799 people have been confirmed dead since Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas militants killed around 1,200 Israelis that day, and still hold dozens of some 250 hostages they took back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.