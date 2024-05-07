Home
world

Israel's Netanyahu says Hamas truce proposal far short of essential demands

Israeli forces earlier took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 16:08 IST
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday the latest truce proposal from the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas falls far short of Israel's essential demands, adding military pressure remains necessary to return hostages held in Gaza.

Israeli forces earlier took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, a move Netanyahu said was "a very significant step towards destruction of remaining military capabilities of Hamas".

World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuHamasGaza

