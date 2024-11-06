Israel's rightist government celebrates as Trump claims victory

<p>Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rightist government celebrated on Wednesday after Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election.</p><p>The outcome is a relief for Netanyahu's coalition, which has clashed with President Joe Biden's Democratic administration over the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.</p>.Iran plays down importance of US election, voices readiness for confrontation.<p>Congratulating Trump, Netanyahu said the former president was set for "history's greatest comeback".</p><p>"Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," he said in a statement.</p><p>"This is a huge victory."</p><p>Far-right ministers in the government also welcomed the results.</p>.Israeli PM Netanyahu fires defence minister Yoav Gallant citing lack of trust.<p>"Yesssss, God bless Trump," National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who heads one of two hardline, pro-settler parties in Netanyahu's coalition, said on X.</p><p>Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the other pro-settler party, said: "God bless Israel, God bless America."</p><p>Israel's settler leaders also welcomed the election results after Biden's administration imposed sanctions and asset freezes on settler groups and individuals involved in violence against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.</p><p>"We expect to have an ally standing unconditionally beside us as we fight the battles that are a war on the entire West," Israel Ganz, chairman of the main Yesha settler council, said in a statement to Reuters</p>