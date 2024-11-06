Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel's rightist government celebrates as Trump claims victory

The outcome is a relief for Netanyahu's coalition, which has clashed with President Joe Biden's Democratic administration over the wars in Gaza and Lebanon.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 10:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 10:34 IST
World newsBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us