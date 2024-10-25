Italian mafia fugitive arrested in Colombia for drug trafficking

<p>Rome: A fugitive member of the Camorra mafia due to serve almost 19 years in prison for drug trafficking has been arrested in Colombia, Italian police said on Friday.</p><p>Luigi Belvedere had been on the run since December 2020 and was on the Italian interior ministry's list of dangerous fugitives, a statement said, adding he was apprehended in the city of Medellin.</p><p>In announcing his arrest, police distributed a picture of Belvedere posing by the grave of the notorious late Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.</p><p>The statement said investigators got wind of his presence in Colombia thanks to information "from a well-known messaging service", which was intercepted with the help of EU police agency EUROPOL.</p>.Explained | Who are North Korea's military partners around the world?.<p>The mobster has been convicted in absentia with a final guilty ruling for importing cocaine and acting as an intermediary between the Casalesi clan of the Camorra and Colombian drug cartels, police said.</p><p>The Camorra, based in Naples and surrounding areas, is one of Italy's main mafia groups. It is made up of a myriad of family-based clans, unlike the more pyramidal structure of the Sicilian mafia, and its main businesses are drug trafficking, counterfeiting and money laundering. </p>