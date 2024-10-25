Home
Italian mafia fugitive arrested in Colombia for drug trafficking

Luigi Belvedere had been on the run since December 2020 and was on the Italian interior ministry's list of dangerous fugitives, a statement said, adding he was apprehended in the city of Medellin.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 10:34 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 10:34 IST
