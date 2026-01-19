<p>Tokyo: Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she will dissolve parliament Friday and call a national election to seek voter backing for increased spending and a new security strategy expected to accelerate Japan's defence build up.</p><p>The snap vote will decide all 465 seats in parliament’s lower house and mark Takaichi's first electoral test since becoming Japan's first female premier in October.</p><p>Calling an early election would allow her to capitalise on strong public support to tighten her grip on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and shore up her coalition’s fragile majority.</p>.Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes off coast of Japan's Noda region.<p>The election will test voter appetite for higher spending at a time when the rising cost of living is the public's top concern. A poll released by public broadcaster NHK last week found 45% of respondents cited prices as their main worry, followed by diplomacy and national security at 16%. </p>