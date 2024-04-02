Joe Biden and Xi Jinping discuss US-China bilateral ties during phone call

Washington: US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held a phone call on Tuesday morning to discuss bilateral ties and regional and global issues, including progress on counternarcotics and cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence and climate change.

This is the first phone call between the two leaders after their summit meeting at Woodside in California last November.

The call builds on previous meetings between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and the Communist Party of China, Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok on January 27 and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with Wang in Munich in February this year.