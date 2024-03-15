Joe Biden denounces resurgence of Islamophobia amid Gaza war

US President Joe Biden condemned on Friday what he called an ugly resurgence of Islamophobia since the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Gaza war.

He issued a statement on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, established in 2022 by the United Nations on March 15, the anniversary of the 2019 Christchuch, New Zealand, mosque shootings in which 51 people were killed during Friday prayers.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Human rights advocates have cited a rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian bias and antisemitism in the US and elsewhere.

US incidents that raised alarm include the fatal October stabbing of 6-year-old Palestinian American Wadea Al-Fayoume in Illinois, the November shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont, and the February stabbing of a Palestinian American man in Texas.