Joe Biden 'fit for duty', says doctor after physical and neurological exam

Biden has also become noticeably slower in his movements in recent months, walking stiffly as he makes his way to the podium at appearances and taking the short stairs directly into the belly of Air Force One, rather than the taller stairs to the plane's upper door.

O'Connor noted "moderate to severe spondylosis," or degeneration of the spinal disks, which he attributed to age-related "wear and tear" on the president's spine. The doctor also noted that Biden has peripheral neuropathy, a condition defined by nerve damage, pain and stiffening in the feet.