Netanyahu's approach to war in Gaza a 'mistake': Joe Biden

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the war in Gaza is a "mistake," US President Joe Biden said in an interview published on Tuesday, offering further criticism of Israel's handling of the conflict.

"I think what he's doing is a mistake. I don't agree with his approach," Biden said in comments to Univision, a US Spanish-language TV network.

Biden has also previously called Israel's bombing in Gaza "indiscriminate" and its military actions "over the top."

The White House said last week that the president, in a call with Netanyahu, threatened to make conditional US support for Israel's offensive on it taking concrete steps to protect aid workers and civilians. That call followed an Israeli airstrike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen.

"What I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks, total access to all food and medicine going into the country," Biden said in Tuesday's interview.