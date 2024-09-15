Jolt to Shehbaz Sharif govt as Pakistan Supreme Court rules in favour of Imran Khan’s party in reserved seat case

“The list required to be issued by the Commission … is nothing more than a ministerial act, for the information and convenience of all concerned, and has no substantive effect. Nonetheless, the continued failure of, and refusal by, the Commission to perform this legally binding obligation may, as noted, have consequences,” the order said, adding, “This obligation must be discharged forthwith.” The issues of reserved seats propped up soon after the February 8 elections when the PTI-supported independent candidates joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) but the ECP refused to allot it the reserved seats.