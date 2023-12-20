K-Pop star G-Dragon cleared of drug allegations: Report

K-Pop star G-Dragon has been cleared of allegations of illegal drug use by South Korean police, according to media reports.

Police had been investigating the singer and rapper, whose given name is Kwon Ji-yong, amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal drugs by the government of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol.

On Tuesday, the Incheon Metropolitan Police decided not to charge the former leader of the K-pop band BIGBANG for alleged drug use after they had not obtained testimonies to support the charges against him, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Reuters could not immediately reach the police or G-Dragon for comment on Wednesday.