Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Kamala Harris, on popular podcast, rejects Republican digs at childless women

Harris said the Arkansas governor's views on family were outdated and discussed her 'modern family,' including her husband, Doug Emhoff, and his two children from his first marriage, Cole and Ella.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 02:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 02:57 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsKamala HarrisTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us