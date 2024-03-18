Kate Middleton likely to make public appearance next month and discuss her 'recovery': Report

Princess of Wales Catherine, popularly known as Kate Middleton has been MIA and with a new conspiracy theory floating every day, it is clear that the internet cannot keep calm.
While the question of ‘Where is Kate Middleton’ has been gaining traction, the end of this royal mystery may be round the corner.
As per a report in the New York Post, Kate Middleton is likely to address her sudden disappearance next month.
“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” the report read quoting a royal insider’s conversation with The Times of London.
Kate, who has been on official leave recovering from an abdominal surgery in January, has not been seen in public for weeks which has led to social media speculation over her recovery.
While the couple want to clear the air, they will do it when they are ready, the insider added.
“Would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed,” the publication was told.
Justifying the disappearance, the source told the paper that when it comes to Kate, the amount of judgment she faces for her face, body, clothes is more than anyone else.
“So it’s entirely right for them not to want to be drawn into a game about what is going on with her health…What is happening is exactly what they said would happen — she would spend two weeks in hospital and be back after Easter. So what if they haven’t pushed her out there to wave from the back of a car? She is not a show pony.”
The insider, who claims to be a common friend of both Kate and William, told the Times of London that the latter is protecting Kate from the “madness of some media”.
“He is approaching this from his desire to protect Kate and his family and not get drawn into the media and social media craziness.”
The friend urged the public to let Kate recover in peace and let William “do both his job as the Prince of Wales and his job of looking after his wife and his family as best he can.”
Kensington Palace, the office for the Prince and Princess of Wales, have repeatedly said that she is doing well and that health matters are private.
Recently, Kate’s name found its way into another controversy after a royal family portrait released by Kensington Palace of her posing with her three children made its way to social media.
The first photograph made public since her abdominal surgery, drew flak for being edited, soon after which Kate Middleton apologised for "any confusion" caused.
The 42-year-old Princess of Wales took to the official Palace X handle to clarify that the discrepancies which led major photo agencies to withdraw the image from circulation were the result of some amateur editing by her.
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” reads the statement by Catherine, Princess of Wales, which is signed as C.
“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” it said.
Despite social media posts and attempts by the royal family to make Kate’s presence felt, speculations remain rife about her whereabouts.