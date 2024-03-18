Kate Middleton likely to make public appearance next month and discuss her 'recovery': Report

Princess of Wales Catherine, popularly known as Kate Middleton has been MIA and with a new conspiracy theory floating every day, it is clear that the internet cannot keep calm.

While the question of ‘Where is Kate Middleton’ has been gaining traction, the end of this royal mystery may be round the corner.

As per a report in the New York Post, Kate Middleton is likely to address her sudden disappearance next month.

“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” the report read quoting a royal insider’s conversation with The Times of London.

Kate, who has been on official leave recovering from an abdominal surgery in January, has not been seen in public for weeks which has led to social media speculation over her recovery.

While the couple want to clear the air, they will do it when they are ready, the insider added.

“Would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed,” the publication was told.

Justifying the disappearance, the source told the paper that when it comes to Kate, the amount of judgment she faces for her face, body, clothes is more than anyone else.