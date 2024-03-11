Kensington Palace posts Kate Middleton's photo; media, netizens call it manipulated, seek removal from web

Several media and photo agencies including Thomson Reuters and the Associated Press swiftly noticed that there's something fishy with the wrist of Charlotte where a part of her wrist is missing. Also, Princess Kate Middleton's hand in the picture, which the New York Post reported appeared to be "extra long to be able to wrap around Charlotte and Louis."

Social media users also pointed out that Middleton was not wearing her wedding ring. The photo was clicked by the Princess of Wales himself.

Kensington Palace is yet to make a statement on this development.

Owing to the authenticity issues raised by multiple media houses, Associated Press reportedly issued a "kill notification" and while referring to the photo, it said, “At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”