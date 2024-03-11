Kensington Palace posts Kate Middleton's photo; media, netizens call it manipulated, seek removal from web

A recent picture posted by the London's royal abode Kensington Palace showing the Princess of Wales— Kate Middleton with her three children has been called out by multiple media organizations who apparently alleged that the image is "digitally manipulated".
In the picture, the Princess can be seen with 10-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte aged 8, and Prince Louis who is 5-year-old. On the eve of Mother's Day, Middleton posted the picture on her social media handle and captioned it as "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C [sic]"
Several media and photo agencies including Thomson Reuters and the Associated Press swiftly noticed that there's something fishy with the wrist of Charlotte where a part of her wrist is missing. Also, Princess Kate Middleton's hand in the picture, which the New York Post reported appeared to be "extra long to be able to wrap around Charlotte and Louis."
Social media users also pointed out that Middleton was not wearing her wedding ring. The photo was clicked by the Princess of Wales himself.
Kensington Palace is yet to make a statement on this development.
Owing to the authenticity issues raised by multiple media houses, Associated Press reportedly issued a "kill notification" and while referring to the photo, it said, “At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image.”
Netizens also said that the image was created using artificial intelligence. “That looks like an AI photo…not one for the theories either but come on, that’s not a real photo. Look at Louis’ hand? Their faces/hair? [I don’t know] doesn’t seem real,” wrote @becks_bloomwood.
The Princess has been away from the Palace for quite sometime now owing to an abdominal ailment for which she also underwent a surgery last month. The 42-year-old Middleton had returned home after a two-week hospitalization post surgery.
NY Post reported that answering a query on Middleton's whereabouts, her 58-year-old Uncle— Gary Goldsmith, who is set to appear on UK's Celebrity Big Brother show told a fellow contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu during the show’s Season 23 premiere, “Because she (Middleton) doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is [talk about it]. There is a kind of code or etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.”
(Published 11 March 2024, 10:22 IST)