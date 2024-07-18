Kenya police ban protests in central Nairobi, blame criminal infiltration

Nairobi: Kenya's police have banned demonstrations in the heart of the capital Nairobi until further notice following weeks of anti-government protests which they said have been infiltrated by organised criminal gangs.

Some activists called for people to gather on Thursday with camping gear to "occupy" Uhuru Park adjacent to the city centre, amid a heavy police presence across Nairobi.

At least 50 people have been killed in the youth-led protests against proposed tax hikes that broke out across Kenya a month ago and have continued even after President William Ruto withdrew the legislation and fired almost all of his cabinet.

Activists say they want Ruto to resign and are calling for reforms to clean up corruption and address poor governance.

"We have credible intelligence that organised criminal groups are planning to take advantage of the ongoing protests to execute their attacks, including looting," chief of police Douglas Kanja Kiricho said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"No demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety."