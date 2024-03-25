Kim Jong Un's sister says Japan PM Kishida expressed willingness to meet North Korean leader

Seoul: North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Monday that Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida recently conveyed his intention to meet the North Korean leader soon through "another channel", state media KCNA reported.

However, Kim said that improving bilateral relations between the two countries will depend on whether Japan can make practical political decisions.

"The prime minister should know that just because he wants to and has made a decision, it doesn't mean he can or the leadership of our country will meet him," Kim was quoted as saying in the KCNA report in Korean.